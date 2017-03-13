Featured
Messy commute expected as winter storm hits southern Ontario
Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 5:33AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 13, 2017 10:27PM EDT
Snow continues to build up across the GTA as a large winter storm system settles in over southern Ontario.
Toronto and most of the Greater Toronto Area currently sit under a special weather statement from Environment Canada, with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected locally tonight.
Hamilton, Niagara, Oakville and Burlington are under a winter storm warning and parts of the region could see as much as of 30 centimetres of snow by Tuesday night.
“It’s part of a massive system. Right now the centre of the storm is back down in the American Midwest but that particular part of the storm is going to weaken off tonight and be taken over by another system developing on the eastern seaboard of the U.S.,” Environment Canada Meteorologist Geoff Coulson told CP24 Monday evening.
“That’s the one that’s going to continue keeping the snow in the GTHA overnight tonight and during the day on Tuesday. The biggest impacts at this point will be in the western part of the GTA and we still do have winter storm warnings in effect in areas from Hamilton down into the Niagara Peninsula.”
Snow began falling Monday afternoon and is expected to continue until early Wednesday morning, Environment Canada said.
By Monday evening the precipitation was already causing delays on the roads, with GO Transit cancelling some bus routes and reporting lengthy delays on other routes.
City salt trucks were out on the roads throughout most of the day, salting arterial roads, bike lanes and sidewalks ahead of the storm.
Sheridan College also said it was shutting down at 5:30 p.m. due to the weather. The college said that all evening classes are cancelled tonight.
Messy commute expected Tuesday
With the snow expected to continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, the commute could be messy Tuesday morning as well and police are advising motorists to leave extra time to reach their destinations.
“The heaviest snow is expected to fall through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.
“While total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 (centimetres) are expected, some areas in the Hamilton and Niagara corridor could see locally higher amounts of 30 centimetres.”
During the inclement weather, Environment Canada is advising motorists to consider rescheduling all non-essential travel.
“Winds gusting to 60 kilometres per hour are also expected this evening into Tuesday resulting in widespread blowing snow. Travel conditions may become hazardous as a result of snow and blowing snow,” the advisory continued.
“There may be significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”
Coulson said the heaviest snowfall amounts on Tuesday are expected in Burlington and St. Catharines. He added that the accumulation is expected to be greater in western parts of the region.
“For eastern parts of the GTA, probably just a few centimetres on the ground – they’re not going to have all that much to worry about,” Coulson said. “But as you get into downtown Toronto, toward the west part of the GTA, we could have on the ground upwards of four to five centimetres and that snow will continue to fall during the day on Tuesday.”
“So again, total accumulation in the eastern part of the GTA by Tuesday evening, more like 10 centinetres total. But as you get closer to the western part of the GTA, more like 15.”
The storm is expected wind down and pull away on Tuesday evening.
WEATHER RADAR
|Route
|Current
|Ideal
|Delay
|Percentage
|ALLEN RD. SB; HWY. 401 TO EGLINTON AVE. (HWY 401 TO EGLINTON)
|3 MIN
|2 MIN
|1 MIN
|+50%
|ALLEN RD. NB; EGLINTON AVE. TO HWY. 401 (EGLINTON TO HWY 401)
|3 MIN
|2 MIN
|1 MIN
|+50%
|QEW EB; Guelph Line to Trafalgar Rd. (ID5060)
|13 MIN
|9 MIN
|4 MIN
|+44%
|401 EB; Salem Rd. to Stevenson Rd. (ID2398)
|14 MIN
|10 MIN
|4 MIN
|+40%
|QEW EB; Hwy. 427 to Trafalgar Rd. (ID2423)
|19 MIN
|14 MIN
|5 MIN
|+36%
|STEELES AVE. TO HWY. 401 (ID2289)
|4 MIN
|3 MIN
|1 MIN
|+33%
|Gardiner EB; Jameson Ave. to DVP (ID2425)
|5 MIN
|4 MIN
|1 MIN
|+25%
|Gardiner EB; 427 to DVP (ID6660)
|12 MIN
|10 MIN
|2 MIN
|+20%
|HWY 427 TO DVP
|12 MIN
|10 MIN
|2 MIN
|+20%
|410 SB; Mayfield Rd. to Steeles Ave. (ID5051)
|7 MIN
|6 MIN
|1 MIN
|+17%
|427 NB; Hwy. 401 to Hwy. 7 (ID2291)
|8 MIN
|7 MIN
|1 MIN
|+14%
|401 EB; Hwy. 25 to Winst. Church. (ID2276)
|9 MIN
|8 MIN
|1 MIN
|+13%
|401 EB; Collector. Hwy 404 to Kingston rd. (ID5006)
|10 MIN
|9 MIN
|1 MIN
|+11%
|401 WB; Express. Kingston Rd. to Hwy. 404 (ID5009)
|10 MIN
|9 MIN
|1 MIN
|+11%
|QEW EB; Trafalgar Rd. to guelph Line (ID5061)
|10 MIN
|9 MIN
|1 MIN
|+11%
|Gardiner WB. DVP to Hwy. 427 (ID661)
|11 MIN
|10 MIN
|1 MIN
|+10%
|DVP NB; Gardiner to 401 (ID585)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|400 SB; King Rd. to Hwy. 401 (ID654)
|13 MIN
|13 MIN
|400 NB; Hyy. 401 to King Rd. (ID655)
|14 MIN
|14 MIN
|401 EB; Winst. Church. To Hwy 410 (ID2280)
|7 MIN
|7 MIN
|401 WB; Winst. Church. To Hwy.25 (ID2281)
|8 MIN
|8 MIN
|407 WB; Hwy. 404 to Hwy. 400 (ID2284)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|QEW EB; Trafalgar Rd. to Hwy. 427 (ID2287)
|12 MIN
|12 MIN
|400 SB; Hwy. 9 to King Rd. (ID2294)
|7 MIN
|7 MIN
|400 NB; King Rd. to Hwy. 9 (ID2298)
|7 MIN
|7 MIN
|401 EB; Kingston Rd. to Salem Rd. (ID2397)
|8 MIN
|8 MIN
|401 WB; Stevenson Rd. to Salem Rd. (ID2399)
|7 MIN
|7 MIN
|407 EB; Hwy. 404 to Brock Rd. (ID2404)
|14 MIN
|14 MIN
|Gardiner EB; Hwy. 427 to Jameson Ave. (ID2424)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|Gardiner WB; DVP to Jameson Ave (ID2426)
|5 MIN
|5 MIN
|Gardiner WB; Jameson Ave. to Hwy. 427 (ID2427)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|410 NB; Hwy. 401 to Steels Ave. (ID2429)
|3 MIN
|3 MIN
|427 NB; Gardiner to Hwy. 401 (ID2431)
|4 MIN
|4 MIN
|401 WB; Hwy. 410 to Winst. Church. (ID2513)
|5 MIN
|5 MIN
|401 EB; Express. Hwy. 410 to Hwy. 404 (ID5003)
|17 MIN
|17 MIN
|401 WB; Collector. Kingston Rd. to Hwy. 404 (ID5010)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|404 NB; Aurora Rd. to Green Ln. (ID5022)
|4 MIN
|4 MIN
|404 SB; Green Ln. to Aurora Rd. (ID5031)
|5 MIN
|5 MIN
|404 SB; Aurora Rd. to Hwy. 407 (ID5032)
|12 MIN
|12 MIN
|410 NB; Steeles to Mayfield Rd. (ID5050)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|404 NB; Gardiner to Stouffville Rd. (ID5020)
|20 MIN
|21 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-5%
|404 SB; Stouffville Rd to Gardiner (ID5030)
|20 MIN
|21 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-5%
|400 NB; Hwy. 401 to Mapleview Dr. (ID5001)
|40 MIN
|42 MIN
|-2 MIN
|+-5%
|400 SB; MAPLEVIEW DR. TO HWY. 401 (MAPLEVIEW DR. TO HWY. 401)
|40 MIN
|42 MIN
|-2 MIN
|+-5%
|401 WB; COLLECTOR. HWY. 404 TO HWY 410 (HWY 404 COLLECT. TO HIGHWAY 410)
|16 MIN
|17 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-6%
|407 WB; Brock Rd to Hwy. 404 (ID2405)
|13 MIN
|14 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-7%
|407 EB; Hwy. 410 to Hwy. 400 (ID2282)
|11 MIN
|12 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-8%
|407 WB; Hwy. 400 to Hwy. 410 (ID2285)
|11 MIN
|12 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-8%
|404 NB; Hwy. 407 to Aurora Rd. (ID5021)
|11 MIN
|12 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-8%
|407 EB; Hwy. 400 to Hwy. 404 (ID2283)
|9 MIN
|10 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-10%
|DVP SB; 401 to Gardiner (ID586)
|8 MIN
|9 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-11%
|401 EB; Express. Hwy. 404 to Kingston Rd. (ID5004)
|8 MIN
|9 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-11%
|401 WB; Salem Rd to Kingston Rd (ID2400)
|7 MIN
|8 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-13%
|427 SB; Hwy. 7 to Hwy. 401 (ID5040)
|5 MIN
|6 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-17%
