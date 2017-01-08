Featured
Memorial service held for Milton woman killed in Istanbul terrorist attack
Alaa Al-Muhandis, of Milton, is seen in this undated photograph obtained from Facebook.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 8, 2017 3:48PM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- A cousin of the Ontario woman killed in the New Year's Eve terrorist attack in Turkey says his family feels empty without her.
Ammar Abdul-Raheem spoke at the memorial service of Alaa Al-Muhandis, who was one of 39 people killed when a gunman opened fire at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Abdul-Raheem said his cousin, a 29-year-old mother of two, was always there for friends and family when they needed her.
Cars filled the parking lots and lined the street outside a Mississauga, Ont., banquet hall where mourners gathered for the service.
A family friend, Kamal Degistam, said the hall was packed past its 300-person capacity.
