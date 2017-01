The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- A cousin of the Ontario woman killed in the New Year's Eve terrorist attack in Turkey says his family feels empty without her.

Ammar Abdul-Raheem spoke at the memorial service of Alaa Al-Muhandis, who was one of 39 people killed when a gunman opened fire at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year's Eve celebrations.

Abdul-Raheem said his cousin, a 29-year-old mother of two, was always there for friends and family when they needed her.

Cars filled the parking lots and lined the street outside a Mississauga, Ont., banquet hall where mourners gathered for the service.

A family friend, Kamal Degistam, said the hall was packed past its 300-person capacity.