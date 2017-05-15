

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





American singer Meat Loaf will take over part of Yonge Street on Monday night to launch the North American run of his musical ‘Bat Out of Hell.’

Yonge Street will be closed to traffic from Shuter to Dundas streets beginning at 7 p.m. as members of the cast perform a sneak-peek of the show right on the roadway.

‘Bat out of Hell: The Musical’ is slated to premiere in Toronto under Mirvish Productions in October. Based off the 1977 rock album by Meat Loaf and composer Jim Steinman, the musical is touted as a romantic adventure “set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city.”

Meat Loaf will be on hand to welcome the musical to Canada and discuss his role in its creation.

The event will get underway at 7 p.m. on Monday but tickets for the musical won’t be available to the public until next week.

Opening night is scheduled for Oct. 14 at Ed Mirvish Theatre.