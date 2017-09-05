

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory marked the first day back to school by unveiling one of seven new school safety zones across the city.

Tory, Public Works Chair Jaye Robinson, Toronto police Supt. Gord Jones and public health physician Sara Whitehead were on hand for the news conference at Grenoble Public School.

The new zones, which feature safety signs with flashing beacons, school zone pavement stencils, ‘watch your speed’ driver feedback signs and markings at school crosswalks, aim to make it safer for students walking to school.

“These zones are not one-size-fits-all. It has required us to look very carefully at street design… it involves looking at what the traffic is, how kids travel to school, what other vehicles are using the roads and all these different kinds of things,” Tory said Tuesday.

“Reducing pedestrian fatalities requires that kind of careful research and it requires all of us to work together.”

In addition to the seven school safety zones already in place, Tory said by the end of the year, 15 more zones will be installed. The city has vowed to continue installing 20 zones per year until all school safety zones are completed.

The mayor added that the city will be conducting safety audits at various intersections and adding more red light cameras across the city.

“We are going to use that technology to try to improve safety,” Tory said of the cameras.

“This technology combined with the new permissions we have for photo radar in school zones will be something that will make a difference.”

He added that it is important for drivers to take responsibility when it comes to improving safety for pedestrians as well.

“We can do all of these things- we can put up signs and use technology and have the efforts of the school boards and everything else- but in the end, much of this responsibility rests with people driving cars,” the mayor said.

This week, the Toronto Police Service has launched a back-to-school safety blitz to remind motorists to watch their speed and avoid poor driving habits.