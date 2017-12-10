

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory has declared Monday “Reds Day” in honour of Toronto FC’s MLS Cup win.

“Proud to proclaim Monday as Reds Day in Toronto! Encouraging everyone to wear red to celebrate our @torontofc,” Tory wrote on Twitter Sunday.

The mayor also tweeted out an official proclamation that said the team “captured the hearts of Toronto residents and sent fans cheering as they won their first MLS Cup title.”

He encouraged Toronto residents to wear red Monday to help celebrate the team’s win.

Toronto FC beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 at BMO Field Saturday to win the team’s first ever MLS Cup.

The city will also be celebrating the win Monday with a downtown parade followed by a fan rally at Nathan Phillips Square.

TFC players will parade the MLS Cup through city streets, starting at Maple Leaf Square on the west side of the Air Canada Centre at 11:45 a.m. The parade will move up York Street, then head east on Front Street, and then go north on Bay Street to Nathan Phillips Square.

A celebration rally will then be held at Nathan Phillips Square from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Road closures will be in effect to accommodate the parade between 7:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday.