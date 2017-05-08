

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory toured a Toronto Community Housing building this morning with Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath as he continues to lobby the province for additional money for repairs to the city’s social housing stock.

Tory has been very vocal in his dissatisfaction with the recently released provincial budget and has been putting pressure on the Ontario government to provide more money for TCHC capital repairs.

By the end of this year, the city says it will have spent $870 million on TCHC repairs, an amount which totals one third of the cost identified in its 10-year capital plan.

While the budget did include $130 million in previously announced funds for energy retrofits and some provincial land for new affordable housing developments, the mayor previously said that he had hoped the province’s budget would include new money for social housing.

The city says if more funding is not secured, the TCHC may have to close hundreds of units in 2018 and possibly even thousands in the coming years.

Tory, who met with Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown last week to discuss funding for social housing and transit, says he plans to meet with the leaders of the three main political parties in Ontario before the election next year.

Tory denied suggestions that his recent behaviour has ventured into partisan territory.

Late last month, Tory handed out flyers at an Etobicoke Toronto Community Housing complex and called on residents to contact their Liberal MPP about the need for more funding for repairs.

The flyers contained the name and photo of the MPP representing the neighbourhood.

The move was criticized by Ontario’s Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca, who accused Tory of campaigning against the MPP.