

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Crews are working to extinguish a massive fire at a commercial farm building in Simcoe County this morning.

It happened on Ronald Road in Springwater Township, located about 20 kilometres north of Barrie, at around 2:30 a.m.

Fire crews from Tiny Township and Clearview Township have been called in to assist.

According to Colin Shewell, the fire chief for Clearview Township, one of the walls of the building has collapsed and hydro has been disconnected.

No animals were inside the building and no injuries have been reported.

Shewell said the building contained farm chemicals and lumber.

Crews are continuing a defensive attack and the Simcoe County Fire Coordinator is on scene.

No neighbouring homes have been evacuated.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.