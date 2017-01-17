Featured
Masked men armed with hammers rob Newmarket jewelry store
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 5:51PM EST
NEWMARKET, Ont. -- Police say they're looking for two suspects after hammer-wielding men robbed a jewelry store north of Toronto.
York Regional police say the men entered a Newmarket, Ont., jewelry store on Monday afternoon and began smashing display cases with hammers.
They say the men -- whose faces were covered with black balaclavas -- quickly scooped up the contents of the cases and fled on foot before police arrived.
Investigators say the store employees were not injured.
The suspects are described as being about five-foot-six and in their early 20s.
