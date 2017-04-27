

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A martial arts instructor in Whitby has been charged after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teen.

Officers arrested a suspect after an investigation revealed he was involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl who was his student, police said.

The suspect is an employee at Ishu Gogyou Marital Arts, located on Hopkins Street.

On Wednesday, police arrested the suspect.

Tyron Hill, 25, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching. He was held for a bail hearing.

Police want to ensure there are no other victims. Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.