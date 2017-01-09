Featured
Marineland charged with 6 new counts of animal cruelty: OSPCA
Tourists line up at a viewing area to see two Marineland attractions, a Killer Whale calf swimnming with its mother and a small pod of Beluga Whales in Niagara Falls, Ont. on Wednesday, July 18, 2001. (The Canadian Press/Scott Dunlop)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 1:20PM EST
Ontario's animal welfare agency is expected to announce new animal cruelty charges against Marineland this afternoon.
A spokeswoman for the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says they have laid six additional charges of animal cruelty against the tourist attraction in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Alison Cross says details of the new charges will be announced at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.
Marineland was charged with five counts of animal cruelty in late November that related to the treatment of peacocks, guinea hens and black bears.
The OSPCA has said those charges stemmed from a complaint of alleged animal cruelty, but Marineland denied the allegations, saying they came from an employee who was fired for poor performance and inappropriate behaviour.
The company was not immediately available for comment on the latest charges but has previously said it intends to defend itself in court.
