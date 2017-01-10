Featured
Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews among stars named to NHL all-star rosters
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews celebrates a first period goal with teammate William Nylander during NHL hockey action against the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa on Oct. 12, 2016. Matthews is on track for one of the best rookie seasons in NHL history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 12:27PM EST
NEW YORK -- Rookie sensations Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine and superstars Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin are among the players named to the rosters for the 2017 NHL all-star weekend.
Laine, the rookie leading scorer with 37 points, is the lone Winnipeg Jets representative on a Central Division roster also including captain P.K. Subban of Nashville and reigning league MVP Patrick Kane of Chicago.
Laine's participation in the tournament is questionable after he suffered a concussion in a recent game against Buffalo.
Matthews, second in rookie scoring with 35 points, is the only member of the Toronto Maple Leafs on the Atlantic Division roster.
He joins a team captained by Montreal goaltender Carey Price that also includes Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber and star Ottawa rearguard Erik Karlsson.
The Pacific Division roster, captained by NHL leading scorer Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, includes Calgary forward Johnny Gaudreau and Vancouver forward Bo Horvat.
Malkin joins Pittsburgh Penguins teammate Sidney Crosby on the Metropolitan Division roster, which also includes Washington sniper Ovechkin.
The all-star weekend will be held Jan. 28-29 in Los Angeles.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Two suspects surrender in alleged kidnapping of woman downtown
- School buses cancelled across GTA as heavy snowfall hits Toronto
- City ramps up efforts to reduce pedestrian fatalities, plans to create senior safety zones
- SIU to investigate after cyclist hurt in collision with cruiser in Scarborough
- Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews among stars named to NHL all-star rosters