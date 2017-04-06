

Jonas Siegel, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to wait a little longer to try and clinch a playoff berth.

The Leafs couldn't secure their first trip to the post-season in four years on Thursday night, downed 4-1 by the Tampa Bay Lightning. A victory of any kind would have sealed a spot for Toronto. There is only one spot now remaining in the Eastern Conference after the Ottawa Senators punch their ticket by beating Boston in a shootout.

The Leafs need two points over their final two games -- against Pittsburgh and Columbus -- to beat out the Lightning and New York Islanders.

Nazem Kadri scored the only goal for Toronto (39-26-15), with Frederik Andersen surrendering four goals on 30 shots.

The victory keeps the Lightning (40-30-10) alive another day, with Brayden Point scoring twice against the Leafs. Nikita Kucherov and Michael Bournival also scored for Tampa, Andrei Vasilevskiy yielding only one goal on 27 shots.

Playoff chatter had the city abuzz with the Leafs looking to clinch their first spot in the post-season since 2013 and first in a full 82-game season since 2004. Toronto was the worst team in the NHL last season, vaulting up the standings this year primarily on the strength of a historic rookie class led by Calder trophy favourite Auston Matthews.

Setting records seemingly every day of late, Matthews had the Air Canada Centre on edge late in the first period against Tampa though when he was decked in the offensive zone by rookie Lightning defender Jake Dotchin. Matthews' left knee connected with the right knee of the 22-year-old from Cambridge, Ont. on the play and the 19-year-old remained down on the ice for a few moments.

Matthews went to the bench in obvious discomfort but quickly returned, generating a chance in tight that slid just wide of Vasilevskiy.

The Leafs had their two best chances to score on the second of two straight power plays earlier in the frame, Nazem Kadri and Tyler Bozak both stopped by the Lightning goaltender.

Few could have expected Tampa to be fighting for its playoff life coming into the year. A Stanley Cup finalist in 2015 and Eastern Conference finalist in 2016, the Lightning have been hammered by injuries, captain Steven Stamkos sitting out his 63rd straight game with a right knee injury.

The club has somehow rallied into contention with those like Point emerging alongside stars like Kucherov and Norris trophy candidate Victor Hedman (three assists).

A third-round pick in 2014, Point opened the scoring seven minutes into the second frame. The 21-year-old found room in the high slot on a power play, beating Andersen for his first of the night and 15th goal of the year.

Tampa kept the pressure up, Andersen needing two big saves on Ondrej Palat and Point to keep the Leafs deficit at one. It was a few moments later that Kadri tied the game, redirecting a Matt Hunwick pass behind Vasilevskiy for his 32nd goal this season.

Kucherov put the Lightning back in front about two minutes later, wheeling into the slot and then whipping his 39th goal past Andersen.

The 23-year-old has been crucial to the Lightning surge, entering the night with a league-leading 17 goals and 32 points since Feb. 21 (20 games).

Tampa nearly scored again late in the period, Andersen snaring Jonathan Drouin's backhand attempt with his glove. He couldn't stop Bournival in the opening minutes of the third though, the fourth liner tapping in an Andrej Sustr shot from behind the goal for the 3-1 Lightning lead.

The Leafs seemed to sink after that, Point adding his second of the evening with six minutes left in the third to secure the win for Tampa.