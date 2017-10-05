

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two pedestrians were rushed to hospital this morning after they were struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Yonge and Lawrence neighbourhood.

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. near Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 that a man and a woman were attempting to cross the road to get into a waiting cab when they were struck by a southbound vehicle.

Paramedics say the female pedestrian, who is believed to be 21 years old, was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The male pedestrian, who is also believed to be 21, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene, Toronto police confirm.

Yonge Street is closed from Lawrence Avenue to Wanless Avenue as officers investigate.