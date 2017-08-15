

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A man and a woman have been injured after a shooting in North York.

Officers say they arrived in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue area on Tuesday evening and found shell casings and evidence of gunfire at the scene.

They later located two victims — a man and a woman —suffering from gunshot wounds.

A vehicle described as a black SUV was seen fleeing the area, police said.

Anyone with information should contact police.