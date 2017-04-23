Man, woman injured in North Toronto hit-and-run involving truck, motorcyle
Two motorcycle riders were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fail-to-remain collision the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area Sunday April 23, 2017.
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fail-to-remain collision the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area.
The collision happened at around 8:45 p.m. on Yonge Street near Erskine Avenue.
Toronto police said a southbound pickup truck was making a left turn onto Erskine when it struck a northbound motorcycle, injuring a man and woman who had been on the vehicle.
Police said both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of truck fled the scene, police said.
“We’re appealing to anybody who may be involved or had witnessed the accident to contact traffic services with any information they can provide,” Sgt. Jason Kraft told CP24 at the scene.
Kraft said the truck was last seen eastbound on Erskine Avenue.
