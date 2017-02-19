

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man and a woman charged in an apartment explosion in Parkdale made a court appearance Sunday for a bail hearing.

According to investigators, Saturday’s explosion was related to the creation of a marijuana resin inside the apartment, located on the 19th floor of 105 West Lodge Avenue in the area of Queen Street West and Lansdowne Avenue.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CTV News Toronto that a gas from the process is quite flammable.

“There must have been a spark of some kind that ignited this and resulted in the explosion,” she said.

Officers said they received multiple calls from members of the public shortly after 3 p.m. to report the loud noise they heard on one of the upper floors of the residential building.

When officers arrived at the scene there was a large amount of debris outside of the building including pieces of glass from the shattered windows of the unit.

According to investigators, there was a substantial amount of property damage to the unit.

Both of the accused suffered non-life threatening burns in the explosion.

In a news release issued Sunday, police said it was determined that that the explosion was caused by mishandling combustibles in relation to the production of drugs.

The two accused, identified by police as 53-year-old Rachelle Moore and 43-year-old Ararat Abryamyan, are each facing four charges in connection with the blast. The two have been charged with negligent arson, common nuisance, possession of a Schedule II substance and production of a Schedule II substance.