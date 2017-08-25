

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A prisoner has been recaptured after escaping from police custody at a North York courthouse earlier this week and remaining on the run for several days.

Twenty-four-year-old Jumar Lennon jumped out of the prisoner’s box at the Finch Avenue courthouse at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and subsequently took off.

Toronto police established a “dedicated team” of officers to try and catch him on Thursday morning and by the afternoon, they confirmed that he had been apprehended.

Lennon was seen in a video obtained by CP24 sprinting alongside a bus on Finch Avenue West while being chased by two court service officers.

“It’s a very difficult thing to do. I don’t know if this is a unique opportunity where he just saw a hole. The courthouses are built for security,” Const. Craig Brister said of the escape.

The search for Lennon escalated Wednesday after police confirmed that Lennon was involved in a robbery at a store near Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27 at around 11:45 p.m.

Though police provided few other details about the nature of the robbery, they said that an employee was the victim of a “violent assault” and suffered minor injuries.

An employee inside the Circle K convenience store told CTV News Toronto that a man attempted to steal cigarettes that night and when a coworker refused to open the cash register, the man reached over and started choking the employee.

Police have not confirmed those details.

Lennon was arrested “without incident” at Albion Mall shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say he will face new charges in relation to the series of events that have unfolded since Tuesday but it’s not yet clear what those charges will be.

Police have not said why Lennon was in custody in the first place.