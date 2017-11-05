

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a series of armed street robberies in the downtown core over the past week.

According to investigators, the most recent robbery took place near Manning Avenue and Bloor Street West at around 12:50 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a man was walking in the area when he was approached by the suspect, who produced a firearm and stole the victim’s wallet and iPhone 8 Plus.

The suspect fled northbound on Manning Avenue and was last seen near Bloor Street West.

Investigators say they believe the suspect is also responsible for five gunpoint robberies that occurred near Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The suspect has been described as between 20 and 30 years old. He is believed to be about six-foot tall with a heavy build, a moustache, and an olive complexion.

He was last seen wearing a dark-grey Roots hooded top, and possibly a dark ball cap under the hood, black pants, and black shoes.

Police have released security camera images of the man and are asking the public for help identifying him.

Investigators say the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous and advise people not to approach the man if he is spotted but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the suspect is asked to contact 14 Division.

"It is obviously concerning that we have someone out there with a firearm," Const. Craig Brister told CP24 Sunday.

"This is one in what we believe are a series of related offences and that is why there is sort of a higher degree of urgency being placed upon this by the service and we’re hoping that we can get more information so that we can get this person in custody."