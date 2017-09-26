

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the Deer Park area.

A 26-year-old woman was walking on the east side of Avenue Road south of St. Clair West around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, when a man approached her with his phone asking for directions, police say.

The woman was sexually assaulted before the man fled north on Avenue Road, then west on Lynnwood Avenue.

Police have released a photo of a suspect and a vehicle wanted in connection with the case.

The suspect is believed to be in his mid-20s with short dark hair. He is about five-foot-nine and was wearing a black T-shirt and khaki shorts at the time. He was driving a blue, two-door vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300.