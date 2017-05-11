

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A 30-year-old man wanted in a fatal shooting outside a Corktown restaurant last year has been arrested in Aruba.

Twenty-seven-year-old Julian Weekes was shot multiple times outside of Fuse Restaurant on Queen Street East near Parliament Street on April 2, 2016.

Initially, Weekes was able to run away from the shooting scene but was later found dead by emergency crews in a nearby parking lot.

Investigators identified Michael Teddy Gibson as a suspect in the case about a week later but said that it was likely Gibson had fled the country.

In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto police said a suspect in the case was arrested in Aruba by local police for other criminal offences in the area.

He was previously wanted in Toronto on the strength of a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.

Police did not say whether Gibson will be returned to Toronto to face the charge.