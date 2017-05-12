

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A suspect wanted in the murder of a Toronto man has been arrested at Pearson International Airport.

The suspect was previously believed to hiding somewhere in Jamaica,

Last month, homicide detectives appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bevis Larmond.

Fifty-six-year-old Larmond was found lying unresponsive on the ground near a Lawrence Avenue East apartment building on Sept 12, 2015.

He was rushed to hospital with stab wounds but did not survive.

Police allege that Larmond was socializing with friends prior to his death and, at some point, left on his bicycle to a nearby store.

Investigators believe the stabbing occurred while the victim was on his way to the store.

An arrest warrant was issued for a 56-year-old suspect about a month later.

Homicide Det. Shannon Dawson previously said the suspect was born in Haddo, Jamaica and had “strong ties” to the Montego Bay area.

On Thursday, Dalvin Lewis was arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport for first-degree murder.

It’s unclear whether Larmond was returning from Jamaica when he was arrested.

He is expected to appear in a Toronto court this morning.