

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Provincial Police say a man convicted of sex crimes involving children who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Toronto.

They say the man was found and arrested without incident by Toronto police on Monday.

OPP say Stephane Voukirakis is currently bound by a long term supervision order until 2025 and is alleged to have breached his parole.

They say Voukirakis served a sentence of five years for invitation to sexual touching, possession of child pornography and luring a child under the age of 16.