

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in York Region are searching for a man accused of involvement in a fraud scheme which targeted families applying to come to Canada.

The investigation began after police were alerted to an ad in a local Chinese newspaper which offered help to families looking to come to Canada.

A Markham man told police he contacted the poster and for several subsequent months worked with a company known as Gao Sheng Investment Corporation on a visa application process for his family.

Eventually, police say the victim’s family in China was instructed to visit an undisclosed location where they were to pick up documents but when they arrived there was “nothing there.”

The victim told police he paid the company “several thousand dollars” throughout the process.

An investigation by York Regional police stemming from this victim’s report allegedly found that the company responsible for the scheme has been operating since 2012.

Police believe “multiple victims” lost more than $177,000 in total.

A suspect identified as 55-year-old Kai Fung Tsui, who currently has no fixed address, is wanted on one charge of fraud over $5,000.

Tsui is described as a having black hair, brown eyes and a medium build.

Police say he is known to use the names ‘Peter’ and ‘Yu.’

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.