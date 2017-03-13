Featured
Man threatened with knife after wallet stolen at west end restaurant
Police are searching for two men in connection with a robbery investigation in the city's west end. (Toronto police handout)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 3:55PM EDT
A man was threatened with a knife after confronting two men who allegedly stole his wallet off a restaurant table in the city’s west end last month.
According to investigators, a 24-year-old man was at a restaurant in the Bloor Street West and Ossington Avenue area on Feb. 10 at around 1:30 a.m.
Police said the victim left his wallet on the table and it was subsequently stolen.
Two men were walking past the victim’s table when it went missing. After the victim noticed, he began to chase the two men outside of the restaurant.
The man who reportedly took the wallet then pulled out a knife threatening to kill the victim.
Toronto police have released security camera images of two suspects in connection with the case.
The first suspect accused of pulling out the knife was wearing light-blue jeans that were very faded in the rear upper leg area, a black leather jacket and a black hoodie with a toque underneath at the time of the incident.
The second suspect has been described as having black hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing light-blue jeans and a dark jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
