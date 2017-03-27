Featured
Man taken to trauma centre after Swansea shooting
Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 4:57PM EDT
A male victim in his 20s has been taken to a trauma centre after a shooting took place in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood.
The incident took place in the area of The Queensway and Windermere Avenue at around 4 p.m. on Monday.
Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto police located one male victim suffering from serious injuries.
Police said they currently have no information on a suspect in this case.
