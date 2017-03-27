

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A male victim in his 20s has been taken to a trauma centre after a shooting took place in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood.

The incident took place in the area of The Queensway and Windermere Avenue at around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto police located one male victim suffering from serious injuries.

Police said they currently have no information on a suspect in this case.