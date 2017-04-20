

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man was rushed to hospital this morning after a stabbing in Scarborough's Port Union neighbourhood.

It happened near Old Kingston Road and Military Trail shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Police say it appears the victim was found outside in the parking lot of a strip plaza in the area.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre with what paramedics described as serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police told CP24 that the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, is currently in stable condition.

No suspect information has been released.