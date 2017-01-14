

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man is in hospital and his relative has been taken into custody after a domestic dispute resulted in a stabbing in the Mt. Olive area in Etobicoke.

The stabbing happened at around 4:20 p.m.

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police said a 39-year-old man, a relative of the victim, was taken into custody.

There is no information about possible charges.