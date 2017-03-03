Featured
Man taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation after fire at high-rise
Emergency vehicles are shown outside the scene of a fire at a high-rise building on Humber Boulevard on Friday morning. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 6:14AM EST
A man was taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in an apartment in a high-rise building in the city’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourghood early Friday morning.
It happened at a building on Humber Boulevard near Alliance Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.
Reports from the scene indicate that it was a stove fire and that the unit filled with smoke as a result.
Firefighters pulled the victim from the unit, at which point he was transported top hospital by paramedics.
The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- GTA residents wary of hydro bill cuts
- Candidate pulls out of Liberal nomination contest in Markham-Thornhill
- Metrolinx in talks with alternate vehicle supplier after court battle with Bombardier
- Suspect in Thompson Diner shooting arrested in Quebec
- Ontario hydro bill reductions to ultimately cost ratepayers more in the future