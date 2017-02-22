Featured
Man taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after industrial explosion
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 3:57PM EST
A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after an explosion at an industrial building in Brampton on Wednesday.
The employee was injured at the site on Biscayne Crescent, according to Peel Paramedics. Police received a call around 11:45 a.m.
The man – who was conscious by the time emergency crews arrived -- was taken to hospital by paramedics.
Police did not provide further information on what kind of business was operating at the industrial building.
The Minister of Labour has been notified and will take over the investigation.
