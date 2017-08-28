

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 20-year-old man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot outside an apartment building in Mississauga Monday night.

The shooting happened at a building near Fieldgate Drive and Bloor Street at around 7:10 p.m.

Peel police said there was an altercation with a group of men before shots were fired.

The man’s injuries are serious but non-life-threatening, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

Police say they are looking for a suspect vehicle in connection with the shooting. It’s described as a grey 2006 Pontiac Torrent with the licence plate number CCMS 880