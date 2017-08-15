

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man wanted in relation to a shooting in Flemingdon Park on Saturday evening that left a man seriously hurt has been arrested by police.

At about 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to Linkwood Lane and St. Dennis Drive for a report of a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators said the victim got into an altercation with the suspect and was shot. He was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday evening, police said they had raided the suspect’s home and discovered a shotgun with a folding stock, pistol ammunition and a large amount of items used in the production of illegal drugs.

They also seized a bulletproof vest.

Early on Tuesday morning, police said a suspect identified as Di’on Jahil Wong, 22, was arrested and charged.

He is facing 14 charges including attempted murder, discharge firearm with intent to wound, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Tuesday