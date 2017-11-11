Man sustains non-life threatening injuries in stabbing near York U.
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, November 11, 2017 8:42AM EST
A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing near the campus of York University early Saturday morning.
The stabbing took place at around 3:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Keele Street and Canarctic Drive, which is near the eastern border of York’s campus.
Police have not released any information about potential suspects at this point.