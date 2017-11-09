

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 20s is suffering from serious injuries after being shot multiple times in Mississauga, police said.

The incident took place in the area of Acorn Place and Elia Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Speaking at the scene, Const. Bancroft Wright told CP24 that the victim was located at a nearby building after the shooting occurred.

“We received calls in relation to shots in the area,” he said. “Upon arrival, a male was located with obvious trauma. He had received multiple gunshot wounds.”

“The victim made his way to a nearby building where he collapsed.”

After locating the victim, police said he was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries but is listed in stable condition.

Police said there are possibly two suspects wanted in connection with the case but did not provide any descriptions.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.