

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





A man is in hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Woodbridge on Tuesday night.

It happened near Highway 27 and Martin Grove Road at around 6:30 p.m.

York Regional Police say a cargo truck and a minivan collided in the area and a 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if the victim was an occupant of the minivan or the truck.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact police.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and no charges have been laid at this time.