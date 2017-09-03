Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Scarborough
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, September 3, 2017 6:39AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 3, 2017 6:40AM EDT
A man is in hospital this morning in critical condition after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood.
The stabbing occurred outside in the area of Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue shortly after 2 a.m.
Police say the victim, who is believed to be a male in his 30s, was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds.
His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects but say the investigation is ongoing.