

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





A man in his 30s has two broken legs after he was struck by a car that slammed into a retail building in North York’s Winston Park area on Saturday afternoon.

Police and paramedics said they were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Ancaster Road after 4 p.m. for a report of a man who was struck by a vehicle and pushed into a building, possibly pinned.

Police said two men were outside a restaurant on Wilson when a car accelerated into them, struck them and continued into the restaurant.

He broke free of the vehicle before emergency crews arrived.

Paramedics said they located the man and transported him to Sunnybrook Hospital in serious condition. He has fractures in both legs.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle remained at the scene and were not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.