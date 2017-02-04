Featured
Man suffering serious injuries following afternoon stabbing in Mississauga
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 2:13PM EST
A man has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to a residence in the area of Heatherleigh Avenue and Winterton Way at around 12 p.m.
The victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police said that a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.
According to officers, there are no additional suspects being sought.
