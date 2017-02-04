

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to a residence in the area of Heatherleigh Avenue and Winterton Way at around 12 p.m.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said that a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

According to officers, there are no additional suspects being sought.