Man suffered critical injuries after being pinned underneath a car in Regent Park
Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 7:43PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 11, 2017 9:05PM EDT
A pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a car in Regent Park on Tuesday night.
The man was struck at the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Sackville Street around 7:30 p.m.
Toronto police say the victim was pinned under the vehicle.
The man is in serious condition with chest injuries, paramedics told CP24.
Gerrard Street East and Sackville Street is closed for a police investigation.
TTC is diverting the 506 Carlton streetcar due to the collision.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Man suffered critical injuries after being pinned underneath a car in Regent Park
- Backer of Jian Ghomeshi's podcast pulls support after barrage of online hate
- Blue Jays activate closer Roberto Osuna for home opener but Josh Donaldson out with injury
- Woman fatally struck by cement truck in North York
- Report blasts YRDSB trustees for 'disturbing lack of accountability' of troubled board