

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 30s has been transported to hospital after he was struck in the Broadview North neighbourhood Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred in the Broadview and Westwood avenues area around 1:30 p.m.

Initially Toronto Paramedics said the man’s condition is serious and possibly life-threatening and was taken to a trauma centre. However, Toronto police later said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Northbound and southbound lanes on Broadview Avenue have been closed for police investigation and are expected to be re-opened shortly, police said.