

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





One man has been critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle in the city's downtown core this morning.

The incident happened near Dundas and Beverly streets shortly before 7:30 a.m.

According to police, the man suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision but was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Toronto Paramedics say crews transported the man to a nearby trauma centre via emergency run for treatment. He is believed to be in his 40s.

Police have closed the intersection as they tend to the scene.

Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 on Wednesday that investigators are currently investigating what may have caused the accident.

“We are working to determine whether or not the vehicle had priority or the pedestrian did – that's going to be a key component of this particular investigation," he said.

Stibbe encouraged motorists travelling downtown to find alternate routes due to the road closures in the area. The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.

"All eastbound traffic along Dundas Street is backed up well past Bathurst Street so anyone trying to get across is essentially being turned around at Spadina or one of the side streets prior to it. That whole area is very congested," he said.

"Westbound traffic is not as heavy because obviously everyone is coming into work. If you use any of the adjacent streets such as King, Queen, Adelaide or even north to Bloor Street it'll definitely make your trip downtown a lot quicker."

Stibbe also asked anyone who may have captured the incident on a dash cam or witnessed it themselves to contact police.

"We have had some witnesses step forward. We're asking that they contact us soon as possible if you haven't already spoken to police because we do need any and all witnesses for this investigation," he said.