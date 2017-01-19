

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A man has died in hospital after he was struck by two vehicles in Whitby this morning.

The collision occurred on Brock Street South, near Consumers Road and Hwy. 401, at around 6:30 a.m.

Durham Regional Police say the pedestrian was in the middle of the road when he was struck by a northbound transit bus and knocked into southbound traffic where he was reportedly struck a second time by a silver Pontiac.

The victim, believed to be a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Brock Street has been closed at the Hwy. 401 overpass in both directions for "at least the next two hours," police say.

Motorists will not be able to access the westbound Hwy. 401 on-ramp from Brock Street South or the eastbound on-ramp as police tend to the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident or witnessed the collision is being asked to call the Durham Regional Police Traffic Services Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5226 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).