Man struck and killed by vehicle in city's east end
Police are shown on scene after a male pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Victoria Park Avenue on Friday morning. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, August 25, 2017 6:01AM EDT
A man was pronounced dead on scene after he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end late Thursday night.
It happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Victoria Park Avenue at Clinton Gate, which is just north of Lawrence Avenue.
Police say that it is not immediately clear whether or not the male was crossing at mid-block.
The vehicle involved in the accident remained on scene.