

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 50s has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the area of Yorkdale GO Station.

Toronto police said the stabbing took place near Allen and Yorkdale roads, close to the station.

One man was found suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and a weapon was located nearby, police said.

Officers located a suspect a short distance away and he is currently in custody.

There was no word about a possible motive.