

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Mississauga.

It happened near Wrenwood Road and Darcel Avenue at around 11 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said the stabbing occurred as part of a street robbery.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said a man believed to be in his 20s was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries following the stabbing.

Police are investigating.