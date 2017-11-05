Man stabbed, seriously injured in Mississauga robbery
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 11:14PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 5, 2017 11:25PM EST
A male victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Mississauga.
It happened near Wrenwood Road and Darcel Avenue at around 11 p.m.
Peel Regional Police said the stabbing occurred as part of a street robbery.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said a man believed to be in his 20s was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries following the stabbing.
Police are investigating.