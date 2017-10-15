Man stabbed near Stock Yards Village shopping plaza
Police tape is shown on scene after a man walked into the Stock Yards Village shopping plaza with stab wounds.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, October 15, 2017 2:04PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 15, 2017 2:22PM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital via emergency run after a stabbing near the Stock Yards Village shopping plaza on Saturday afternoon.
Police say that the man was “bleeding severely” when he walked into the plaza near St. Clair Avenue and Keele Street at around 1 p.m.
According to police, the man was stabbed by a group of men.
It is not immediately clear where the stabbing actually took place.
Paramedics say the man was in serious but stable condition at the scene.