Man stabbed during robbery in Willowdale park suffers serious injuries
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 5:23AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 5:28AM EST
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a robbery in a Willowdale park last night.
It happened near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue at around 11 p.m.
Paramedics say a man in his mid-20s was rushed to hospital following this incident with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released a detailed description of the male suspect but say he was wearing a balaclava and fled the area on a bike.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 416-808-3200.