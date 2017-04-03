

Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto





One man is receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre after a shooting in Scarborough early this morning.

It happened on Brenyon Way, in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Morningside Avenue, shortly after midnight.

Paramedics confirm to CP24 that the male victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot multiple times.

He is currently in hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information.