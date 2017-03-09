Featured
Man shot in leg in Kingsview Village: Police
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 8:35PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 9, 2017 8:40PM EST
Toronto police say a man in his 30s was shot in the leg in the city’s Kingsview Village neighbourhood Thursday.
The shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. near Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard.
According to police, the victim is awake and is expected to fully recover, but is not cooperating with police.
One suspect is at large, police said. However no description was available.
