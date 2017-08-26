

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Mississauga’s Malton neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

Police say that the shooting occurred at an establishment on Goreway Drive south of Etude Drive at around 11:20 p.m.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre, according to paramedics.

It is not clear whether any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.