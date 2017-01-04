Featured
Man shot during 'unprovoked attack' in Entertainment District: police
Police are investigating a shooting in the city's Entertainment District Thursday morning.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 8:47AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 4, 2017 9:47AM EST
Toronto police say they are searching for witnesses after a man was shot during an “unprovoked” attack in the city’s Entertainment District last week.
At around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, police say a 19-year-old man was shot by an unknown assailant while walking with family and friends in the area of King Street West and Charlotte Street.
The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.
Police say there was no confrontation between the victim and the suspect prior to the shooting and the attack appears to be “unprovoked.”
According to police, several people were in the area at the time of the shooting and investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
